Pundit Chris Sutton has suggested that striker Beto will already be questioning why he joined Everton this summer.

Sutton was speaking on the Monday Night Club after another disappointing match at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche set his Everton side up to try and avoid being too open against a very strong Arsenal side on Sunday.

He wanted his team to keep it tight and then hit Mikel Arteta’s team on the counterattack.

However, the reality was very different, with Everton looking sloppy in possession and struggling to bypass Declan Rice.

They did manage to limit Arsenal’s clear-cut chances throughout the match and Jordan Pickford made a few good saves.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, Leandro Trossard’s fantastic strike broke the deadlock and when Everton needed a goal to get back into the game, it simply didn’t arrive.

Sean Dyche handed Beto his second league start for Everton but Chris Sutton thought he was way too isolated.

The £30m forward is strong and quick but simply had no support during his 66 minutes on the pitch.

Sutton thinks Beto will be questioning Everton decision

Speaking about Everton’s recent woes, Sutton said: “So, the games I’ve seen Everton at home this season against Fulham and Wolves, games which they ended up losing.

“They did actually create a lot of opportunities.

“Watching the game yesterday, you were thinking, how on earth are Everton going to score?

“I can’t remember the shot on target. Even though Arsenal are superior to Everton and I think we can understand the way Sean Dyche set up to defend deep and contain.

“But you’ve got to carry a bit of a threat and they didn’t carry any threat.

“I bet Beto’s thinking, ‘Blimey, why on earth did I sign here’, he was so, so isolated.

“I think they’re in a position where expectation at Everton, if you’re at Everton fan, you sort of knew it was going to be a miserable season because they haven’t had money to spend.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Plenty of Everton fans will echo Sutton’s thoughts about where it’s going wrong for Beto and his teammates right now.

Three narrow defeats at home will be very frustrating and when you’re at the bottom of the table you can’t miss out on the opportunities they had against Fulham and Wolves.

Dyche would have been rueing bringing Beto off minutes before Trossard scored and Everton suddenly had to chase the game.

It speaks volumes that he didn’t feel comfortable playing the Brazilian alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.