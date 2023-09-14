Everton star Ashley Young has shared that he thinks Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be fit to face Arsenal on Sunday.

Young was featuring on TalkSPORT (14/9 9:10am) alongside his old Aston Villa teammate Gabby Agbonlahor and Alan Brazil.

Everton haven’t had the easiest start to the season and have just a single point to their name.

They will feel hard done by coming away with losses against Fulham and Wolves after missing too many chances.

Sean Dyche’s side finally got off the mark against Sheffield United thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Arnaut Danjuma.

However, the one game where they were really put to the sword was against Aston Villa.

After suffering plenty of injury problems, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was finally fit enough to start.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Unfortunately, he picked up a facial injury in the first half that once again ruled him out.

Now, Ashley Young has shared that he thinks Calvert-Lewin will be fit to play for Everton against Arsenal.

It would be a big boost to have the ‘fantastic’ striker available again, although his place in the starting line-up is no longer confirmed.

Young says Calvert-Lewin should be fit for Everton this weekend

The TalkSPORT hosts were discussing the 26-year-old and Alan Brazil said: “[Dominic] Calvert-Lewin was brave going in there, probably too brave. Is that a long-term [injury] or should he be back?”

Ashley Young replied: “No, I think he should be back hopefully we’ll have him back this weekend.

“I’m hoping to, it depends on what the docs and physios say.”

Although Everton were strapped for cash in the summer, they managed to make one big attacking signing.

They let Neal Maupay, Thomas Cannon and Ellis Simms leave in exchange for Beto arriving from Udinese.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

He’s impressed already and Sean Dyche might be hoping he can start the Brazilian alongside Calvert-Lewin.

Young has provided a small boost for Everton fans by saying Calvert-Lewin should be back against Arsenal.

Ultimately, because he’s missed so many matches in the past few years because of injury, they may decide not to risk him with Beto leading the line well.