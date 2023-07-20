25-year-old Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is expected to arrive at Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United today.

That’s according to journalist Craig Hope who said Barnes is expected at Newcastle’s training ground this afternoon before completing a move.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Hope shared the update on Twitter saying: “Harvey Barnes is expected at Newcastle’s training ground this afternoon before completing his move from Leicester.”

Newcastle fans will be hoping that his arrival will be swiftly followed by an announcement of a concluded deal.

‘Lethal’ forward Barnes will be Newcastle’s second significant signing of the summer.

23-year-old Sandro Tonali arrived at the club from AC Milan for a fee of £55m.

The Italian international impressed on his debut for the side against Rangers and will be exciting to watch this year.

Barnes’ signing will be a big boost to Newcastle’s project and Eddie Howe is a huge fan of the Leicester winger.

Whether or not Barnes will be a direct replacement for the outbound Allan Saint-Maximin remains to be seen.

The 26-year-old France international is said to be edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabia, much to the disappointment of Newcastle fans.

The fan favourite’s departure could overshadow the arrival of Barnes which should prove a very smart piece of business.

For a reported fee of around £38m Barnes represents a bit of a coup for Eddie Howe.

Howe excited to have Barnes at Newcastle

Harvey Barnes is yet to show the consistency required to be a top Premier League player but has had some excellent moments.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer and West Ham have also made unsuccessful attempts to sign the winger.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Despite his talent Barnes wouldn’t be guaranteed an automatic start at his new club.

Anthony Gordon has been in electric form with England’s Under 21s and will be hoping to stake his claim for a starting spot.

A competition for places will no doubt please Howe, though.

With a centre-midfielder and winger almost secured, Newcastle fans may be hoping to see a left-back arrive at the club.

Whilst Dan Burns performed admirably in the role at times some added competition and quality in the area will surely benefit the CL side.