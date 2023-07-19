Newcastle now confident they will sign ‘unbelievable’ player, PL rivals couldn’t reach agreement

Newcastle United are confident they can beat West Ham United to the signing of 25-year-old Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes.

That’s according to 90min who say West Ham have been unable to reach an agreement for the England international.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle started making their move for Barnes at the start of July and talks are now progressing.

The CL club hope that they’ll be able to finalise a deal for a fee of around £35m.

Despite being relegated with Leicester last season, the ‘unbelievable’ forward did create a lot of excitement with his performances.

Whilst he can still improve his consistency, Barnes played a pivotal role in the side almost surviving the drop when Dean Smith came in.

The side were ultimately relegated on the final day of the season despite a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Barnes himself scored an excellent goal in the game proving he is definitely Premier League quality.

Whilst a move to Newcastle makes sense, you’d expect Barnes will need to elevate his game to join the club.

Barnes looks set for Newcastle move with no West Ham deal agreed

Something Newcastle fans may be less enthused about is the potential departure of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The club have reportedly given the green light to a departure and manager Eddie Howe recently spoke very candidly about him leaving.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The 26-year-old joined Newcastle for a reported fee of £16.5m back in 2019 and has been a key part of the club’s upwards trajectory.

Saint-Maximin is a big fan favourite and his departure could overshadow the arrival of Harvey Barnes.

Nonetheless, Newcastle will be hoping they have strong competition for places on the wing this season.

Anthony Gordon starred for England’s Under 21s as they won the recent UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The 22-year-old was named Player of the Tournament and will hope to carry his form into the Premier League season.

He joined Howe’s side in January but is yet to justify his large transfer fee.