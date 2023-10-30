25-year-old Celtic player will be fit to face St. Mirren

Brendan Rodgers will be delighted to learn that Celtic defender, Alistair Johnston will be fit to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.

A report in the Daily Record has claimed that the medical staff at Celtic are unconcerned about Johnston’s fitness after the 24-year-old had the ball smashed squarely on his face in the 0-0 draw with Hibs.

Johnston tried to play on and run it off but, in the end, he was replaced by Anthony Ralston and was a slight doubt for the Wednesday night visit of St Mirren.

But the report in the Record states, “Alistair Johnston is not expected to miss out on the Saints clash despite taking a hefty blow to the head at Easter Road.

“The Canada star was taken off as a precaution and will be assessed today. But medical staff do not think he suffered a concussion that would rule him out of this week’s action.”

The Canadian international has been a brilliant find by Celtic. Bought to replace Josip Juranovic, Johnston has fitted seamlessly into life at the club.

Photo by Greig Cowie/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Making his debut against Rangers in January of this year, the 24-year-old was immense in a derby that earned Celtic a 2-2 draw and kept them on course for the treble last season.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Johnston has gone from strength to strength and in his short time at Celtic he has already picked up three trophies.

With Celtic dropping two valuable points in Edinburgh, Brendan Rodgers knows that he cannot afford any slip-ups prior to the next international break and having Johnston fit and available will be a huge boost for the Celtic manager who really admires the full-back.

Celtic are still five points clear at the top of the league and he will be very keen to increase that should Rangers slip up against Dundee at Dens Park.

In other news, Brendan Rodgers would have never allowed ‘powerful’ Celtic man Ange Postecoglou sold to leave the club