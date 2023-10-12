Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been blown away by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in training who has taken his performances to another level.

A report from The Athletic has more details about the relationship between Arsenal’s two first-choice goalkeepers.

Mikel Arteta has created plenty of discussion this season when it comes to his goalkeeping situation.

Few teams think about rotating their shot-stoppers throughout the season, with Brighton the only other Premier League side attempting to do it right now.

However, it’s something Arteta has suggested he may do although we’re yet to see this in action.

Aaron Ramsdale started the season in between the sticks before David Raya stepped in after the first international break against Everton.

The England international was offered an opportunity in the EFL Cup, but thus far Raya has been given the nod in the Premier League and Europe.

This appears to have spurred Ramsdale on in training and Arteta has been impressed with how the 25-year-old has responded to losing his place in the Arsenal team.

Whether that means we’re going to see another change against Chelsea is another matter.

Ramsdale impressing Arteta in Arsenal training

The report from The Athletic has suggested that despite losing his place in the team to Raya, Ramsdale has developed a good relationship with the 28-year-old.

Not only that, Ramsdale’s levels in training have ‘surged’ after being pushed by Raya’s presence to reach another level.

Arteta and goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana are happy with the 25-year-old who they both view as ‘excellent’.

There was some surprise from those around Ramsdale that he didn’t feature against PSV Eindhoven in Arsenal’s first Champions League tie of the season.

Other sides with two top goalkeepers have often offered the player who isn’t playing in the league the chance to feature in Europe.

Arteta appears to want to keep Raya and Ramsdale on their toes and their levels in Arsenal training are seemingly reflected in this.

Whether he can keep Ramsdale happy while he’s not in the side is another matter and he will inevitably attract attention in January if his situation hasn’t improved.

He’s still young for a goalkeeper and can’t afford to spend too long on the bench.

At the start of the season, he may have had aspirations of starting for England and next summer’s Euros.

Now, he’ll be hoping just to keep his place in the squad with Nick Pope looming outside the current roster waiting to pounce.