Some around £30m Arsenal star were left stunned by decision Arteta made before PSV Eindhoven tie

There was some surprise in Aaron Ramsdale’s camp when the goalkeeper missed out on the chance to start for Arsenal in their opening Champions League game after already losing his spot in the Premier League to David Raya.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that some around the Spaniard were also not expecting him to keep his place for the clash with PSV Eindhoven.

Aaron Ramsdale must be a little baffled about the events which have played out over the last few months.

He seemed to be the undisputed number one. And his position looked incredibly secure as he signed a new contract earlier in the year.

Aaron Ramsdale camp surprised by Mikel Arteta decision last month

However, Mikel Arteta had other ideas. He allowed Matt Turner to leave and signed an upgrade in David Raya. It was a sign that he was not entirely happy with his goalkeeping options.

Ramsdale initially started the season as first-choice. But Raya came in for the Premier League clash with Everton after the international break.

At that stage, it was still not clear how Arteta was planning to use his two goalkeepers. And some would assume that Ramsdale would then start their Champions League clash with PSV.

In fact, it seems that the £30 million England international may have expected to start that game. The Athletic is now reporting that there was some surprise in the camp of both goalkeepers when Raya kept his place for the 4-0 win.

Something may have to give at Arsenal

What must be particularly frustrating for Ramsdale is that it does not appear to be entirely clear what he needs to do to regain his place.

He did not do a lot wrong to lose his place. And Raya has not been flawless since coming in. So Arteta is perhaps seeing something that a lot of us just are not right now.

Ramsdale will not want to sit on the bench for a long time. So something may have to give before too long.