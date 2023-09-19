Bayern Munich now monitoring ‘phenomenal’ £60m Arsenal player ahead of next summer

Bayern Munich are one of the clubs monitoring Aaron Ramsdale, with doubts now emerging over his long-term future at Arsenal.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Chelsea are also keeping an eye on the England international’s situation at the Emirates.

There has reportedly been a degree a shock behind the scenes at Arsenal after Mikel Arteta decided to drop Aaron Ramsdale for the Gunners’ first game back after the international break.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Daily Mail had previously reported that David Raya would replace Ramsdale after the break. But some may have expected the change to come a little later, when Arsenal began their Champions League or Carabao Cup campaigns.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea monitoring Ramsdale

Instead, Ramsdale found himself on the bench against Everton on Sunday. And with David Raya keeping a clean sheet against the Toffees, it seems that speculation over Ramsdale’s future is already starting.

According to the Daily Mail, both Chelsea and Bayern Munich want Ramsdale. And while a move in January looks to be out of the question, the report suggests that Arsenal will have a decision to make if a club offers at least £60 million next summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Clearly, Arteta was not entirely happy with his goalkeeping options. Otherwise, he would not have pushed for a deal for Raya in the summer. And the loan move with an option to buy shows that he sees the Spaniard having a long-term future in North London.

It is a real gamble. Ramsdale has been a ‘phenomenal‘ performer for Arsenal since his arrival. And the decision to bring such a strong rival in could really damage how he views his position at the Emirates.

If he remains out of the fold, and Bayern or Chelsea offer him a fresh challenge in the summer, perhaps he may feel that he would be naive not to consider it.