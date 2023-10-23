Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been spotted back in training ahead of the club’s Champions League tie against Sevilla tomorrow.

Sky Sports News journalist James Savundra was reporting live from London Colney ahead of a huge game for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arteta will be hoping for a response to his side dropping two points against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening.

It was a far-from-convincing performance from Arsenal with Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard bailing the side out after two errors at the back from the hosts.

Arsenal might consider themselves slightly unlucky given the nature of both goals they conceded at Stamford Bridge.

Willian Saliba was penalised for handball although it’s hard to know where his arm should have been in that situation.

The pressure increased on David Raya after he was lobbed by a Mykhaylo Mudryk cross early in the second half and the Spaniard nearly gifted Cole Palmer another goal later in the half.

Aaron Ramsdale was absent from the matchday squad after the birth of his first child.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale is now back in training with the Arsenal squad ahead of their clash with Sevilla tomorrow.

The goalkeeper – who Arsenal initially paid £24m for – may think he has a chance to start tomorrow after his teammate’s shaky performance between the sticks at the weekend.

Ramsdale back in training ahead of Arsenal vs. Sevilla

Posting the update on X, Savundra said: “Aaron Ramsdale back in training for Arsenal following the birth of his son.

“Whole squad present – Jurrien Timber aside – ahead of flight to Seville.”

It would be very harsh for Arteta to drop Raya after his display against Chelsea on Saturday.

However, after making the admission that he had no problem rotating his goalkeepers, it’s hard to see when another opportunity might arise to reintroduce the Englishman to the team.

Ramsdale’s long-term future at the Emirates is going to be questioned the longer he sits on the bench.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has admitted he’s been impressed with Ramsdale in training recently and picking him for Arsenal’s clash against Sevilla would be a huge confidence boost.

Every time he’s forced to choose between the two shot-stoppers, he’s putting himself in a difficult situation.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time until one of them has to move on.