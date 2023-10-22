Sky pundit slams Arsenal player after ‘very bad’ second-half moment against Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised David Raya for the second goal Arsenal conceded against Chelsea on Saturday night, insisting that the position he took up was a very bad one.

Hasselbaink was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 21/10; 19:40) after Mykhaylo Mudryk managed to lob the Spaniard with what appeared to be a cross for Raheem Sterling at the back post.

David Raya continues to come under intense scrutiny following his summer move to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta took a big gamble deciding to drop Aaron Ramsdale for the 28-year-old. And so far, that gamble does not appear to be paying off.

Raya is often outstanding in possession. But it is hard to argue that Arsenal have benefitted from the decision to drop Ramsdale for him after the first international break.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink criticises David Raya

Raya has not looked particularly convincing so far. And his biggest error yet came at Stamford Bridge as he found himself in no-man’s land as Mudryk sent a cross over his head and into the far corner.

He was also nearly punished for another mistake shortly after as he gifted possession to Cole Palmer. Thankfully for the visitors, the forward was not able to take the chance.

And Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was extremely critical of the goalkeeper’s positioning for Chelsea’s second goal.

“For me, that is a very bad position,” he told Sky Sports. “That is not how it’s supposed to be.

“Yes, he’s in an aggressive position, you could say that. But this is guessing where the ball is going to go. As a goalkeeper, you can’t do that. You have to be in the right position, especially with his height.”

Arteta’s gamble is really yet to pay off

It will be fascinating to see what Mikel Arteta does from here. Surely, plenty of Arsenal fans will be desperate for Aaron Ramsdale to get a run in the side again.

But you would not be surprised if Arteta stuck by Raya for now. However, that could be a big risk if his confidence has taken a real knock.

Writing on X, Richard Keys suggested that Raya is going to cost Arsenal the title. And it is really starting to appear that Arteta’s seemingly unnecessary gamble is threatening to really backfire.