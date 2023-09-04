Clive Allen says 24-year-old was a real bright spark for Tottenham on Saturday

Clive Allen has singled out Manor Solomon for praise after the winger made his first start in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Allen was speaking to Spurs Play after Ange Postecoglou’s men picked up an impressive 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

Son Heung-min grabbed his first goals of the season as he netted a brilliant hat-trick and showed no signs of a player lacking confidence after going eight games without a goal.

James Maddison and Cristian Romero were also on target as both players produced exceptional strikes on either side of halftime.

Postecoglou decided to drop Richarlison to the bench and bring in Manor Solomon for his full league debut at Tottenham.

The move allowed Son to play through the middle and while that clearly paid off, Solomon also put in an encouraging display.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Solomon registered a couple of assists on the day as he set up Son on two of his hat-trick goals.

And Clive Allen was certainly impressed with the 24-year-old’s performance off the left-hand side.

Allen on ‘fabulous’ Solomon

Speaking to Spurs Play, Allen heaped praise on Solomon and said he was a real bright spark for Tottenham on the day.

He said: “I was [impressed]. I thought he was bright, he was a real threat off the left-hand side and I think the combinations, Udogie supported him well when he came in field.”

“I think those understandings are growing and his contribution was fabulous, he made Sonny’s first and his second,” the Tottenham legend added.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Solomon started from the off in the League Cup exit at Fulham last Tuesday but failed to impress on the night.

But Postecoglou did make nine changes at Craven Cottage and it’s fair to say the majority of his side struggled.

Yet, Solomon slotted in seamlessly to Postecoglou’s starting line-up on Saturday and provided Spurs with real pace down the left-hand side.

The Israeli winger didn’t enjoy the best start to the game as he misplaced some simple passes, but he soon found his feet and popped up with two impressive assists.