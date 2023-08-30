24-year-old Tottenham player is convinced he’s going to play more regularly soon

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is convinced that he’s going to be playing more minutes very soon.

Solomon was speaking to the club’s official social media accounts after a disappointing return to his old club.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou heavily rotated his side for last night’s Carabao Cup tie.

Only Micky Van de Ven and Richarlison kept their places and they ended up being the players who found the back of the net at either end.

There wasn’t much the young Dutchman could do to avoid diverting Tom Cairney’s cross into his own goal after Davinson Sanchez was turned inside-out.

Richarlison then finally broke his scoring duck in the second half with a very good header.

One player who was given his first competitive start in a Tottenham shirt was Manor Solomon.

It was fitting that he made his bow at Craven Cottage where he enhanced his reputation last season.

Solomon has suggested that he expects to play more minutes for Tottenham over the next few weeks.

Last night’s defeat will make that more difficult with Spurs now only involved in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Postecoglou has found a winning formula in the league and will be reluctant to move away from that while it’s working.

Asked about how he’s settling in at the club, Solomon said: “I really like it, I like the club, the people, the manager.

“I think we have a great team and we see it every week in the Premier League.

“And I hope to integrate more and more to help the team much more and I’m sure that I will get more opportunities in the upcoming games and I’ll try to exploit them and to give everything for the team.”

Solomon is going to have his work cut out if he’s going to play more minutes for Tottenham soon.

Spurs made Son Heung-min captain this summer and it’s unlikely he’s going to be dropped any time soon.

It means Solomon may have to settle for cameos on the left wing or hope that Son shifts into a more central role in place of Richarlison.

Pundits have already been surprised by Postecoglou not using Solomon regularly this season.

He did well in pre-season but will have to remain patient for his chance given the players in front of him in the pecking order.