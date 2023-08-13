BBC pundit couldn’t believe decision Postecoglou made on 24-year-old Tottenham player

Clinton Morrison has expressed his surprise at Ange Postecoglou not bringing on Manor Solomon for Tottenham Hotspur as they chased a potential winner against Brentford on Sunday.

Morrison was speaking on BBC Radio Five Live as Spurs began life under Postecoglou – and without Harry Kane – with an exciting 2-2 draw with the Bees.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

There were plenty of reasons for optimism for Tottenham fans. But there was no Premier League debut for the club for summer signing Manor Solomon.

Pundit surprised as Solomon is left on Tottenham bench

The Israel international was an unused substitute alongside the likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Solomon is perhaps the signing who has gone under the radar in this window. Previously, he looked very impressive while on loan with Fulham. And it looks to be a real coup for Tottenham to get a deal done without a traditional transfer fee.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou decided against using more than three substitutions on Sunday – and that included taking Cristian Romero off after he sustained an early head injury.

And Morrison felt that that may have been an error from the Tottenham boss with Spurs looking to find a winner in the latter stages of the contest.

“I’m surprised that Solomon hasn’t been brought on,” he told BBC Radio Five Live.

“A new signing who likes to operate in those wide areas.

“I thought they would bring on Solomon or Lo Celso to try and go on and win the game.”

There was a lot to like about the way Tottenham did attack. Richarlison worked hard for the side. And James Maddison has taken little time to make a real impact following his summer switch.

When Postecoglou did decide to take off Son Heung-min, it was Ivan Perisic who came on. That may have been the time to turn to Solomon due to his ability to cut in from the left and make things happen.

His chance is surely going to come at some stage following his move. But clearly, he has got some work to do before he is starting games for his new club.