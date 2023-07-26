‘A constant threat’: Media hail new Tottenham signing’s display v Lion City Sailors

Tottenham Hotspur came back from a goal down to register a 5-1 win over Lion City Sailors today.

Spurs conceded after 15 minutes as Maxime Lestienne found space to cross for Shawal Anuar.

The 32-year-old got the better of Pedro Porro and forced the ball over Guglielmo Vicario to give his side the lead.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Tottenham bounced back on the stroke of half time as Harry Kane converted a penalty won by Pape Matar Sarr.

Ange Postecoglou’s charges then took the lead after the interval, Richarlison tapping home on the rebound.

From then on, it was one-way traffic in the match and on the scoresheet.

Richarlison got his second in the 52nd minute before completing his hat-trick in injury time.

Giovani Lo Celso also helped himself to a goal midway through the second half.

Quite a few Tottenham players impressed on the day, with Manor Solomon once again putting in a solid display.

The Spurs summer signing came on in the second half and won plaudits for his efforts in Singapore.

‘Another promising 45 minutes,’ wrote football.london, who gave him 8 out of 10.

‘With a shot that hit the post and his low ball deflected into the path of Lo Celso to score. A constant threat.”

Meanwhile, 90Min gave Solomon 7 out of 10.

‘Provided more natural width than the left-footed Kulusevski,’ they wrote.

‘Opting to try and reach the byline or go outside his man more often than not.’

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Tottenham may have just pulled off a masterstroke in signing Solomon.

Not only is he a top talent, fast, direct and boasts a keen eye for goal, but he didn’t even come with a transfer fee.

Spurs are looking much stronger under Ange Postecoglou, whose prowess in the transfer market is well known.

Let’s see how the next few weeks shape up and how Tottenham start the season. So far, things are looking good.