Oliver Skipp has been talking about Tottenham Hotspur’s new arrivals and admitted he’s been really impressed with the quartet so far.

The 22-year-old sat down with Tottenham’s media team and was asked about his first impressions of Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Udogie has finally arrived at Spurs after he was brought in from Udinese by Fabio Paratici last summer, with the 20-year-old spending the last campaign on loan at his former club.

Of course, Tottenham have already moved to snap up Vicario, Maddison and Solomon as Ange Postecoglou goes about re-shaping his side.

And Skipp has admitted that he’s been impressed with Tottenham’s new additions so far.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Skipp impressed with Tottenham’s summer signings

Speaking to The Diary Room, Skipp admitted that he’s excited to see what the quartet can bring to Postecoglou’s side this season.

“I think they’ve all settled in really well, they’ve all brought their different personalities to the table and they’ve really integrated into the group,” he said.

“It’s quite an easy group to settle in, hopefully we’ve all made them feel welcome which I think this group is really good at.

“Madders, you already see the personality he has. Destiny, Manor and also Vicario as well.

“It will be really interesting to see what they can add to the group and we all know they’ve all got quality for different reasons. It’s exciting when you see the new signings for sure.”

Photo by Giorgi Ebanoidze/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham are expected to strengthen further this summer as Postecoglou looks to build a side in his image.

The Aussie boss will also face the task of trimming a bloated squad after bringing a total of 31 players on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

But it seems that Tottenham’s summer signings have settled in well so far and despite suffering a 3-2 defeat against West Ham on Tuesday, the likes of Solomon and Udogie impressed.