Darwin Nunez will be looking forward to returning to Liverpool after a poor showing for Uruguay last night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in World Cup qualification yesterday.

As per SofaScore, Darwin Nunez didn’t have the best time in Quito for La Celeste.

An opening goal from Agustin Canobbio was cancelled out by Felix Torres before half-time and he scored the winner for Ecuador just after the hour mark.

Nunez was handed a start by Bielsa in the centre-forward role but failed to make a real impression.

He arrived on international duty in good form after breaking into the Liverpool team.

The 24-year-old started the season on the bench before a fantastic cameo against Newcastle.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With Liverpool down to ten men, he took his two chances brilliantly to earn the Reds an unexpected win.

He was then handed his first start of the season against Aston Villa and provided an assist that day.

Unfortunately, Nunez couldn’t replicate his Liverpool form for Uruguay and was substituted at half-time.

After winning their opening qualifier against Chile, they’re now in mid-table in World Cup qualification.

Liverpool star Nunez struggles for Uruguay

According to SofaScore, Nunez had a game to forget for his national team last night.

He managed just 11 touches in 45 minutes and only completed two of his five attempted passes.

His one shot on the night was blocked although he did complete the only dribble he attempted.

Nunez gave away a foul and was played offside once before making way at the break for LAFC striker Cristian Olivera.

Nunez may now be worried about his place in the Liverpool side after his latest performance for Uruguay.

Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Plenty of his teammates were called up by their respective countries this week and the likes of Diogo Jota and even Ben Doak impressed.

It’s a nice problem for Jurgen Klopp to have before they face Wolves on Saturday lunchtime.

Nunez won’t want to drop out of the side but may have to settle for a place on the bench once again.