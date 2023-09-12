National team boss says ‘exceptional’ Liverpool youngster has huge potential

Liverpool’s 17-year-old Ben Doak massively impressed in his performance for Scotland’s under-21s against Spain last night.

And his international manager Scott Gemmill was full of praise for Doak afterwards.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking via the Daily Record, Gemmill said that whilst Doak was brilliant he still thinks there’s even more to come from him.

Gemmill lauded his potential and said he wasn’t even fully fit for the game.

Gemmill said: “It was an exceptional performance from Ben Doak. I would even add that’s there more to come from him.

“He’s not fully match fit at the moment because of his limited minutes as he is playing for such a good club.”

Doak played 77 minutes for Scotland’s under-21s and was hailed as the best player on the pitch by a lot of fans.

And given Doak is already playing in an age category way beyond his years, the future certainly looks bright.

Doak heavily impressed during pre-season for Jurgen Klopp’s side and will now hope to get chances this year.

Perhaps Liverpool’s run in the UEFA Europa League will be a great chance for Doak to continue this form for Scotland.

Liverpool’s Doak looked brilliant for Scotland last night

It may have surprised some Liverpool fans that Doak hasn’t gone out on loan this season.

Although there’s the possibility of cup games as mentioned, there are a lot of Liverpool players vying for game time in those.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The club has several elite-level forwards who are all now fit for the first time in a long while.

Diogo Jota and Luiz Diaz now being close to full fitness is a huge boost for Liverpool’s prospects this season.

And although it may seem that Doak was ready for a loan, fans will trust Klopp’s plan for him.

Doak’s performance for Scotland last night won’t go unnoticed at Liverpool and at 17-years-old he looks like he’s already pushing for the first team at Anfield.