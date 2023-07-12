Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Auston Trusty this summer.

Trusty was snapped up by Arsenal just over 18 months ago as he made the switch from Colorado Rapids. The 24-year-old was shipped straight back to the MLS outfit on loan and spent the last campaign at Birmingham City.

He enjoyed an exceptional campaign in Birmingham as he picked up the club’s Player of the Season award.

But after being signed by Arsenal’s sporting director Edu Gaspar, he’s yet to play a single minute under Mikel Arteta.

And now he’s attracting interest from the Championship, with Ipswich said to be keen to sign him.

Ipswich want to sign Trusty

The East Anglian Daily Times reports that Trusty is one of a number of centre-backs being targeted by Ipswich this summer.

It’s noted that Rangers have been credited with an interest, while clubs in Holland are also thought to be keen.

Trusty racked up a total of 48 appearances for Birmingham last season and scored four times from centre-back.

He impressed in the Championship and it’s no surprise that he’s receiving interest from the likes of Ipswich.

Of course, Arteta is well-stocked in terms of his options at centre-back, with the club expected to complete a deal for Jurrien Timber this week.

It seems highly unlikely that Trusty will get an opportunity in the first-team this season, but it remains unclear whether Arsenal are open to selling him permanently.

After a promising season in the Championship, the Gunners may well be keen to send Trusty out on loan once again to further his development.