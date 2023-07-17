Gremio midfielder Bitello has admitted he’s not thinking about leaving the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

A report from Zona Mista has shared what the 23-year-old said after being asked about his future.

The first phase of Arsenal’s transfer plans for the summer have been completed.

Mikel Arteta has his three main targets and they’ve all arrived before their pre-season tour of the USA.

The Spanish coach now has to work on integrating those players into the side before the season begins next month.

However, it’s unlikely that Arteta and Edu are done in the transfer market this summer.

They’ll be on the lookout for any players who could be available for a good price.

One player who could fit that bill is 23-year-old Brazilian Bitello.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bitello has been asked about whether he’ll be leaving this summer with Arsenal considering a bid for him.

He’s addressed those rumours and it sounds like he’s not close to becoming the latest Brazilian to head to the Emirates.

Bitello not leaving amid Arsenal rumours

Asked about the chances of him leaving his summer, Bitello said: “It seems that a proposal has arrived, but I have not yet talked to my manager.

“It looks like it came from Monaco, but I haven’t talked to my manager yet. I have a contract here.

“If I had my head out there, I would have fallen out. But I’m happy and my head is at Gremio. We are doing a beautiful championship.”

Gremio’s president Alberto Guerra added: “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but to reassure our fans, there is no proposal at the moment.

The report goes on to say that Gremio might consider Bitello leaving at the end of the year and clubs such as Arsenal would need to pay £8.5m.

Photo by Fernando Alves/Getty Images

Arsenal’s scouts have flown out to see him and it will be interesting to see how hard the club push to sign him after their reports.

Bitello can play on either wing or in an attacking midfield role and that versatility could be very useful.

However, it’s not a priority position for Arteta to improve this summer and so Arsenal should only make a bid if the price is right.