Sources think Arsenal could now agree deal for 23-year-old as soon as this week

Sources believe that Arsenal could strike a deal for Bitello this week, with Gremio open to selling the 23-year-old for around £8.5 million this summer.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that talks are underway with representatives from the Gunners flying out to Brazil earlier this week.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bitello has emerged as another target for Arsenal in this window. Of course, Edu has overseen the arrival of a number of Brazilian players during his time at the Emirates.

Arsenal could strike a deal for Bitello this week

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus help make up the current Brazilian contingent. Meanwhile, the likes of David Luiz and Willian have also spent time with the club.

Photo by Fernando Alves/Getty Images

And 90min reports that Arsenal are now working on a deal for a player who has similarities to Willian.

Gremio are open to letting Bitello leave for a fee of £8.5 million, with the club also looking for a slice of the profit made on any future sale.

Crucially, it is claimed that sources believe that a deal with Arsenal could be agreed as soon as this week.

It would be interesting to see what sort of role Mikel Arteta would use Bitello in if he does make the move.

The Gunners are being patient with Marquinhos. The youngster was loaned out for the second-half of last season. And it would be no surprise to see him head off again this summer.

On the other hand, Martinelli made a huge impact following his arrival.

Bitello is a little older. But obviously, it is going to be a big ask to expect him to adapt quickly. It must also be noted that the expectations have risen again at Arsenal.

The good news is that it may not be too long before Arsenal are able to make plans for the youngster.