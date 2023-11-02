23-year-old may well have played his last game for Arsenal after news from last night

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been hit with another significant blow after Mikel Arteta confirmed the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old missed out on the matchday squad for the League Cup clash against West Ham on Wednesday after starting in the 5-0 over Sheffield United on Saturday.

On what was a disappointing evening for Arsenal as they fell to a 3-1 defeat and exited the League Cup, Mikel Arteta also confirmed Smith Rowe has picked up an injury.

Speaking to the media after last night’s game, Arteta said: “He’s got an injury in his knee and he’s going to be out for weeks.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It comes as a huge blow for Smith Rowe as he was seemingly just starting to find his feet after a difficult campaign last time out.

The Englishman was expected to start against the Hammers last night as Arteta made several changes to his side.

But with speculation surrounding his future at Arsenal, we think he may have already played his last game for the club.

Smith Rowe may have played his last game for Arsenal

It’s no secret that Smith Rowe has fallen down the pecking order over the past year and has found opportunities hard to come by.

The Hale End Academy product missed a large chunk of last season through injury and was barely used after returning in January.

Despite starting against Sheffield United last time out, his fortunes at Arsenal haven’t improved much this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It’s led to suggestions that Smith Rowe is unhappy at Arsenal, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming he could seek an exit soon.

Of course, with the January transfer window just around the corner, Smith Rowe may have the opportunity to leave the Emirates Stadium.

He’s already received interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham.

And should Smith Rowe spend the next few weeks sidelined with a knee injury, he may not pull on an Arsenal shirt again before a possible January exit.

It would be a real shame to see Smith Rowe bow out this way after such a promising start to his Arsenal career.

But the Englishman is in desperate need of regular first-team football and it may be for the best if he seeks a move away from North London after returning from injury.