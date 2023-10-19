Moyes actually wanted West Ham to sign ‘special’ Arsenal player more than Mohammed Kudus

David Moyes was keen to sign Emile Smith Rowe rather than Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window, and West Ham now have first refusal on the Arsenal star.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Hammers secured the option as part of the deal which took Declan Rice to the Emirates.

Emile Smith Rowe is clearly a leading contender to leave the Gunners in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old is a ‘special‘ talent. However, he has become a peripheral figure over the last 12 months.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Injuries played their part. But Smith Rowe has not started a league game since the end of the 2021/22 season. And he has fallen behind the likes of Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira in the pecking order.

West Ham have first refusal on Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe will be desperate to make the grade at the Emirates. But he must surely be considering his future ahead of the January window. He has the quality to make a late push for the Euro 2024 squad, too.

Perhaps West Ham will look to make a move. Football Transfers reports that the deal for Declan Rice led to West Ham having first refusal on Smith Rowe.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

MORE WEST HAM UNITED STORIES

Interestingly, the report adds that David Moyes wanted Smith Rowe instead of Mohammed Kudus in the summer. Ultimately, Kudus signed for £38 million in the window.

And the early signs suggest that Kudus is going to be an outstanding addition. He has shown glimpses of his quality since his move. West Ham fans are definitely excited for what he may do once he really gets up to speed.

Arsenal star would be an outstanding signing

Smith Rowe would be an amazing addition, too. But he will not come cheap. Previous reports from TEAMtalk stated that Arsenal value Smith Rowe at around £60 million. Clubs such as West Ham are surely going to have major reservations paying that sort of fee for someone who has played so little.

But if they can reach an agreement, that would be a real statement of intent from West Ham.