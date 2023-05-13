23-year-old Arsenal player is ready to listen to transfer offers, he could leave - journalist











Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is now willing to listen to transfer offers from other clubs as he nears the end of his contract this summer.

The 23-year-old has had a funny campaign. He has been a hero for the Gunners on a couple of occasions, but that, sadly for him, hasn’t resulted in a drastic increase in game time.

That is unlikely to change next season as well, and journalist Paul Brown has claimed on GiveMeSport that Nelson is now ready to listen to offers from elsewhere.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson will become a free agent in July.

The Englishman has been offered a new contract by the Gunners, but reports revealed recently that he rejected that proposal.

Then, it was claimed that Arsenal will not break the bank to keep Nelson – if he doesn’t agree to their terms, he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Brown has now claimed that Nelson has realised he won’t get enough game time at Arsenal next season. That’s why he’s now open to listening to offers from different clubs.

The journalist said: “It’s funny that Reiss Nelson was the hero a few weeks ago when he came off the bench and changed the game for Arsenal, but he hasn’t really featured terribly much since then. And I think he realises that competition will be even fiercer for places next season.

“Arsenal will buy and they have some players out on loan who will probably return and clog up those forward areas. I think Reiss Nelson sees the writing on the wall and he’s willing to listen to other offers basically.”

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson – Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

TBR View:

It is a tricky situation for Nelson.

By signing a new contract, he gets to stay at the club he loves, rub shoulders with the best players and potentially win a few trophies in the coming years.

However, he will almost always be behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order, which means he will barely start games.

If he joins another club, however, he could become a regular there, and that may well be what he’ll end up doing this summer.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

