Report: 'Special' Arsenal player has now rejected contract offer as PL rival prepare to make move











Reiss Nelson has now rejected the offer of a new contract at Arsenal and is expected to leave the club in the summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who suggest that the Gunners’ bid to sign another attacker is set to be fuelled by the 23-year-old’s seemingly imminent departure.

It has appeared that Reiss Nelson may move on at the end of this season for a little while. Unfortunately, for all his talent, the forward has never quite been able to make himself a regular in the Arsenal side.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

There have been some highlights this season. Of course, his winner against Bournemouth will be remembered for a long, long time. And he was one of the only bright points about the disappointing defeat to Manchester City last week.

Reiss Nelson rejects new Arsenal deal

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal have wanted to keep Nelson. But it seems that he is ready to get his career up and running elsewhere.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to the report from the Daily Mail, he has now rejected the offer of a new deal at the Emirates. And there is now a growing expectation that he will leave in the summer. Brighton are one of the teams planning to make Nelson an offer.

You can hardly blame Nelson for wanting to move on. He clearly has the talent to make an impact at the highest level. But Arsenal have recently moved to another level. And they will hope to improve the squad over the summer.

Nelson will have surely taken note of Eddie Nketiah signing a new deal and not playing a great deal. And he may be wary of committing his future to the Gunners when assurances over game-time may not mean a huge amount by the time the next season arrives.

It is a shame for Arsenal because Nelson is a ‘special‘ talent. But it seems that the time has come for the player to move on.