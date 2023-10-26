22-year-old Tottenham transfer target scores twice on Champions League debut

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez had a Champions League debut to remember that might have caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old was sensational as the Dutch side defeated Lazio and he played a starring role.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou didn’t feel the need to buy a direct replacement for Harry Kane in the summer.

Youngster Alejo Veliz was brought in as a player for the future while Brennan Johnson can play across the front line.

However, Son Heung-min has taken over central striking duties in recent weeks while James Maddison is laying on chance after chance for his teammates.

That doesn’t mean that Spurs aren’t looking at alternatives who could improve the team in the future.

One player Tottenham have been scouting is Santiago Gimenez and if they were watching the Champions League last night then he would have popped up on their screens.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The young forward who was born in Argentina but represents Mexico was on West Ham’s radar in the summer and Arsenal are reportedly keen too.

Clubs are lining up to sign him but with every goal he scores his price tag rises a little bit more.

Tottenham target Gimenez scores Champions League brace

The 22-year-old put in a performance that Manchester City star Erling Haaland would have been proud of.

According to Sofascore, in the 79 minutes he played, he completed just five passes to his teammates.

He only won two out of eight duels but the key statistic is that he found the back of the net twice.

Gimenez made headlines earlier this season for scoring one of the most bizarre hat-tricks in top-flight football.

The Mexican had scored twice against Ajax before the match was suspended following crowd trouble.

Officially, Gimenez scored his hat-trick goal in the 59th minute, but in reality, there were nearly four days that separated his final two strikes.

Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on the Champions League with the hopes that they’ll be playing in it next season, potentially with Gimenez among their ranks.

There’s a space for a prolific goalscorer in the squad, particularly as Richarlison isn’t having the best luck in front of goal right now.