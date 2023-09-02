West Ham United did absolutely nothing on deadline day, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

Indeed, while the Hammers failed to get any deals done, they were strongly linked with both Filip Kostic and Hugo Ekitike throughout the day.

West Ham did try to get players in, and according to Toby Cudworth, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, the Hammers did actually make a late enquiry for Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, but, alas, nothing came of it.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Late Gimenez move explored

Cudworth shared what he knows about West Ham’s deadline day moves.

“Our understanding is that West Ham also made a late enquiry for Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez who scored 18 goals last season I think for Feyenoord as they won the title, but he wants to stay there and play Champions League football with Feyenoord,” Cudworth said.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Shame

It’s a real shame that West Ham couldn’t pull this off as Gimenez could’ve been exactly what they needed.

Described as ‘one of the top 10 players in Europe’ by his agent, the Mexican truly is a fantastic striker.

Of course, Gimenez probably isn’t one of the 10 best players in Europe, but he is a dynamite striker who would have suited David Moyes’s side to a tee.

Sadly, West Ham have been unable to get a new recognised number nine through the door this summer, but after Michail Antonio’s fantastic start to the season, that, ultimately, may not matter too much.

Who knows? Perhaps this is one that West Ham could revisit in the January transfer window.