22-year-old Tottenham fan favourite could now be sold – journalist

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Oliver Skipp this summer.

Spurs have started the window in fantastic style. They made Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent and then added Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The focus is still on incomings, but Tottenham need to get a few players out of the door too – Crook claimed on talkSPORT that Skipp could be one of them.

Tottenham are ready to sell Oliver Skipp this summer

Oliver Skipp is a fan favourite at Tottenham and rightly so.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Spurs’ academy, and he has impressed in the senior setup. He scored an absolute worldie against Chelsea last season, which led to Harry Kane branding him as ‘unbelievable‘ after the game (BBC Sport).

Even when nearly every Tottenham player struggled last season, Skipp was among those who stepped up, which is really admirable for a player who is still so young.

He has been viewed by many as the future of Tottenham’s midfield, but Crooks says Postecoglou will sell him if Spurs get a decent offer this summer.

Speaking about all the players Tottenham are ready to let go, the journalist said: “Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, maybe even Pierre Hojbjerg in midfield, who didn’t have the greatest season last time around.

“Then you look at the likes of Harry Winks and Ollie Skipp – they will be allowed to leave as well if Tottenham can get decent offers.”

TBR View:

We just can’t see this happening.

Oliver Skipp did make a few mistakes for Tottenham at the end of last season, but he is a hugely talented player, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

To add to that, there’s a good chance Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will leave the club this summer, while Rodrigo Bentancur isn’t expected to be back in action for a few more months.

Skipp, who has four years left on his contract, still has a huge role to play at Spurs, and we’ll be amazed if he’s sold this summer.