Harry Kane amazed by 'unbelievable' Tottenham teammate in win











Harry Kane has told BBC Sport that the goal from Oliver Skipp in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Chelsea was unbelievable, as he praised the 22-year-old for how hard he has been working.

Skipp has been given a golden opportunity with Rodrigo Bentancur sustaining a season-ending injury in the recent loss to Leicester City.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He has taken the chance with both hands. The youngster was superb in the loss to AC Milan. And he has impressed in the two games since.

Kane amazed by Skipp goal

Nevertheless, few would have anticipated that it would be Skipp who would open the scoring on Sunday. But he managed to fire one into the roof of the net from just outside the area after a poor Chelsea clearance.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It was a moment which perhaps showed that Skipp is back on track after a quiet spell. And Kane suggested that he could not be happier for the midfielder for having that moment.

“Chelsea have been a difficult opponent for us over the last few years. So it’s a really important win to keep us around fourth. Overall I thought we deserved the win,” he told BBC Sport.

“It was an unbelievable goal and what a time to get your first. He has been working hard so it was nice to see that one fly in.”

Youngster doing his best to soften Bentancur blow

There was a period where it seemed that Skipp may be in a tough spot at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He was seemingly outside the top three in the pecking order in the middle of the park.

There was speculation that he may get the green light to leave on loan at the end of the January transfer window. Ultimately however, Antonio Conte decided to keep him.

Obviously, Tottenham will wish the circumstances were different. Not having Bentancur and Yves Bissouma for the foreseeable future is a real setback.

But Skipp is absolutely doing his best to soften the blow.

Perhaps if Tottenham can enjoy some luck from here, there is a chance that they may not feel the loss of Bentancur anywhere near as much as initially feared when it was announced that he would miss the rest of the campaign.