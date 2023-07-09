Jorginho has sent a message to new Arsenal teammate Kai Havertz as they were reunited at pre-season training yesterday.

The Italian international took to Instagram as the Gunners started preparing for the upcoming season.

Jorginho will be buzzing that his old Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz has joined him at Arsenal.

Havertz was officially signed by the Gunners in a £65m deal just over a week ago.

He became the first player to join Mikel Arteta’s side this summer in what’s expected to be a very busy transfer window.

Both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have completed medical ahead of signing for the club.

It’s unlikely that they’ll be the last player to arrive as Arsenal look to go one better than their second-place finish last season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho and Havertz played 84 matches together at Chelsea and will be excited to resurrect that partnership at Arsenal.

All eyes will be on the German when he makes his first appearance for the club in pre-season this summer.

Jorginho welcomes Havertz to Arsenal

The Italian posted a picture of the pair together on his Instagram story with the caption, “Welcome my brother.”

It will be interesting to see where Mikel Arteta decides to play Kai Havertz next season.

He was typically used as a striker or wide forward during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz never looked like a natural in either role, instead preferring to play in a slightly deeper central position.

With Granit Xhaka no longer at the club, there’s a chance Havertz could be used as an attacking number eight.

However, there will be concerns over his defensive output if he’s asked to be a direct replacement for the Swiss international.

Like Havertz, there will also be question marks about where Jorginho fits into this Arsenal team when their transfer business is done.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice will almost certainly be first choice in the defensive midfield role next season.

Jorginho leapfrogged Thomas Partey in the pecking order at the end of the last campaign to play that role.

The Italian doesn’t really fit into the side in any role and may have to settle for a place on the bench if he stays at the club.

Right now, he’s got no plans to leave the Emirates this summer.