Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has started the season brilliantly, but that will come as no surprise to the club’s data scientists.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Liverpool’s summer transfer business.

After one of the most dramatic transfer windows in recent memory for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Liverpool fans will be relatively pleased with how it ended.

Keeping hold of Mohamed Salah after interest from Saudi Arabia was incredibly important.

Liverpool didn’t manage to add a centre-back to the squad but will need to before next summer.

However, all eyes were on what was happening in Liverpool’s midfield.

Losing six senior players in that position was unlikely to be in Klopp’s plans.

The club acted quickly to sign their first replacement Alexis Mac Allister.

Bringing the World Cup winner in from Brighton for £35m was excellent business and he’s settled in really quickly.

Liverpool were under pressure when it came to signing Dominik Szoboszlai but the data suggested they had to go for it.

With his release clause set to expire, Liverpool made their bid and they’ll be very pleased they made that late call.

Data led Liverpool to sign Szoboszlai

The report from The Athletic suggests there were discussions going on about whether or not to sign the Hungarian.

Their story then goes on to say, ‘that Szoboszlai scored so highly on director of research Will Spearman’s data model played a part.’

Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke made the call and before you knew it, Dominik Szoboszlai was a Liverpool player.

The 22-year-old has started the season brilliantly and scored a great goal against Aston Villa before the international break.

He’s earned plenty of plaudits for his performances and his elite levels of fitness have benefitted his teammates.

Liverpool fans will be glad that the club listened to the data and brought Szoboszlai in this summer.

The young playmaker has already endeared himself to the Anfield faithful.

He’ll be hoping to continue his great start to life on Merseyside against Wolves on Saturday.