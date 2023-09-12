Dominik Szoboszlai has been a revelation since joining Liverpool this summer.

The Hungarian is everything the Reds needed in a midfielder. He’s energetic, he’s creative and he’s incredibly talented.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running at Anfield, and while many aren’t surprised by how good he has been, there is one thing about Szoboszlai that has been quite surprising.

Indeed, after making his name as this technical wizard who scores these incredible goals, it’s been something of a surprise to see how much of an engine the midfielder has.

Speaking on The Kopite Podcast, Adam Bogdan has stated that he’s been shocked by just how fit Szoboszlai is.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Bogdan shocked

The former goalkeeper spoke about his fellow countryman.

“To see they paid £70m would say that they know exactly what position they need him in and why they need him. I knew he would be playing and playing regularly, but I didn’t expect that he would be so fit. I knew they were technically aware in Germany, and his sheer talent is phenomenal, but I didn’t expect him to play all four games and not be substituted. There’s much more to come,” Bogdan said.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Incredible

You could tell years ago that Szoboszlai was an incredible technical talent, but as Bogdan says, it’s been something of a shock to see just how brilliant he is physically.

He’s got a remarkable engine, he presses as intently as any midfielder we’ve ever seen, and he, quite simply, doesn’t seem to tire.

Liverpool seem to have a new midfield superstar on their hands in the shape of Szoboszlai, and, in all honesty, it looks as though he can genuinely do it all.