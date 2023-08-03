Dominik Szoboszlai has already impressed plenty of people around Liverpool during pre-season training this summer.

LFC TV commentator Peter McDowall was reflecting on his observations during Liverpool’s defeat to Bayern Munich.

It was another eventful friendly for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Their games have been high-scoring throughout the summer and yesterday was no different.

After racing into a 2-0 lead through Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, Bayern were back on level terms before half-time.

Klopp made changes throughout the second half and despite an unbelievable goal from Luis Diaz, Liverpool were defeated.

During the match, Peter McDowall was talking about new Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai has already been impressing during pre-season training for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has a big role to play next season after the Reds’ midfield exodus this summer.

Szoboszlai impressing in pre-season training at Liverpool

Commentating during the first half, McDowall said: “[Dominik] Szoboszlai fancied one from distance, he knows all about this opposition of course.

“And he has looked almost unstoppable in the sessions that I’ve seen so far this pre-season and Szoboszlai would love a goal today.”

There’s plenty of expectation on Dominik Szoboszlai this season after his £60m move from RB Leipzig.

He’s got exceptional technical ability and his exceptional energy levels should help Liverpool press opposition sides.

Szoboszlai is also a brilliant set-piece taker and provides Liverpool with another option besides Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Szoboszlai impressing in pre-season will be music to Liverpool fans’ ears.

If the club are going to return to the Champions League next season, they need everyone to be on top form from the opening day.

Klopp has already been impressed with Szoboszlai and he looks set to start for the Reds when the Premier League begins.

Liverpool still need to figure out who will play in the deepest midfield role going into next season.

Given how many goals they’ve conceded in pre-season, it’s a position that desperately needs improving after Fabinho’s exit.

It will be interesting to see if yesterday’s result speeds up their pursuit of Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia.