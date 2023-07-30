Jurgen Klopp left amazed by four Liverpool players vs Leicester City today

Jurgen Klopp says he was impressed with Liverpool quartet Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak today.

Liverpool picked up an emphatic 4-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday as Klopp’s men continued their unbeaten run in pre-season.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the Reds midway through the first-half before Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota gave them a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Ben Doak impressed once again as he come off the bench to get amongst the goals and round off an impressive win for Liverpool.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister started from the off once again and Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Argentine’s display after the game.

But the German boss moved to praise four other Liverpool players instead.

Klopp impressed with Liverpool quartet

Speaking to the Echo, Klopp admitted that he was impressed with Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Diaz and Doak during the second-half.

“We have a lot of options in areas and the boys need to show up,” the Liverpool boss said.

“It was clear in the first half we scored three goals, but second half Cody, Dom, Luis and Ben were very good.”

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool boast brilliant attacking depth and will be further boosted by Diaz returning to full fitness this season.

Szoboszlai can also operate out wide as well as in midfield, which will give Klopp another top-quality option.

As for Doak, the youngster has caught the eye during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the Far East and could establish himself as a first-team player under Klopp this season.

Of course, Gakpo has also performed well since making the switch from PSV back in January, with the Dutchman finding his feet towards the end of the season.

There’s plenty of work to be done for Liverpool in the transfer market as Klopp looks to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

But the Liverpool boss will be encouraged by today’s display as his side seem to be heading in the right direction.