Liverpool readying third and final bid for Southampton star Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly plotting one final attempt to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the 19-year-old midfielder over the past few weeks.

Liverpool have made two bids so far, but Lavia’s club has rejected both, deeming them too low.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on Twitter which will hopefully bode well for the Reds.

Apparently, Liverpool are ready to make a third and final offer for Lavia.

The Anfield outfit’s upcoming bid “will meet the £40m transfer expectations by Saints + add-ons,” he wrote.

This suggests Liverpool would be bidding £50million, when you factor in Manchester City’s 20 percent sell-on clause.

Lavia’s camp is now apparently “just waiting” for the Reds to send the bid over to Southampton.

Better still for Liverpool, the Belgian has “informed the club” of “his desire to join the Reds”.

It also looks like the Reds are unopposed as they seem to be “the only team able to do such offer at the moment”.

Our view

This should hopefully be it. As per this report, Liverpool appear to have relented and are preparing to give Southampton what they want.

In addition, with the ‘incredible‘ Lavia seemingly very keen on a move to Anfield, there should hopefully be no more hurdles for all parties.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days, maybe even hours. The possibility of a deal being struck seems higher than ever now.

We know the score. Fabrizio Romano tweets “here we go”, multiple reputable outlets and journos start reporting that there has been a breakthrough, and then we’re on the home straight.

Fingers crossed this won’t take long now.