Daniel Levy has reportedly played a crucial role in Tottenham Hotspur beating Liverpool to the signing of Micky van de Ven.

That’s according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, which claims that Tottenham appear to be close to beating Bayern Munich and Liverpool to snapping up Van de Ven.

Spurs have already moved to bring in both James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario this summer, while former Fulham winger Manor Solomon is close to making the switch to North London.

Tottenham will be hoping to build a side in Ange Postecoglou’s image over the coming weeks and their backline will be a priority for the club.

They shipped a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League last season and Micky van de Ven has emerged as a top target for Spurs.

Indeed, Sky Sports claimed just yesterday that Van de Ven has already agreed terms with Tottenham ahead of a proposed £30 million switch.

And it seems that Daniel Levy has played a pivotal role in helping Tottenham beat the likes of Liverpool to signing the Wolfsburg defender.

Levy has helped Spurs beat Liverpool to Van de Ven

De Telegraaf reports that Tottenham are ahead of Bayern and Liverpool in the battle to sign Van De Ven.

It’s noted that Spurs have already verbally agreed personal terms with the Dutchman, who had plenty of options on the table.

Yet, Levy proved to be ‘by far the most ‘impactful’ and now the two clubs simply have to reach an agreement.

Wolfsburg are holding out for around £34.3 million, but the move is expected to go through for a fee worth roughly £30.7 million.

Van de Ven has enjoyed an impressive campaign in Germany as he’s established himself as a regular starter at Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old has been labelled an ‘exceptional’ talent and seems like a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

The left-footed defender boasts excellent qualities on the ball, while he also possesses brilliant pace, which lends itself to Postecoglou’s preference to play a higher defensive line.

Of course, Tottenham still need to come to an agreement with Wolfsburg over a fee. But it seems that Spurs are closing in on their first signing at centre-back this summer.