£21m Arsenal target backed to become 'one of the leading players' in his position











Arsenal have been heavily linked with Sacha Boey in recent months.

The Gunners are currently looking to bolster their ranks ahead of their return to Champions League action.

Back in March, Arsenal were reportedly showing the most interest in Boey out of all his suitors.

In May, the Daily Mail reported that Arsenal are very keen on signing the Galatasaray defender.

More recently, Fabrizio Romano tweeted saying the Gunners have been kept abreast of the Boey developments.

Arsenal – or any other suitors – may have to pay around £21million for the 22-year-old, said the transfer insider.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has now given his verdict on Boey to “an Arsenal” on CaughtOffside.

He reckons Boey would be a “very interesting prospect” and backed him to potentially become a leading player in the France national team.

“Sacha Boey is an interesting one because he’s somebody who never exploded onto the scene in France and had to get a move away,” he wrote. “He’s developed from there but is still just 22 years of age.

“When you talk about being a full-back, there’s a real possibility for the boy to potentially develop into being one of the leading players in that position for France in the years to come.

“Boey is a very interesting prospect at club and international level.

“No disrespect to Galatasaray but I do think that there will still be an element of difference in the quality of play that he’s used to, should he make the move to a Premier League club like an Arsenal.”

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

‘He would fit Arsenal perfectly’

Boey seems to tick a lot of boxes for Arsenal.

He’s young, very talented, has a high ceiling, and seems to be available for a bargain fee.

In addition, Arsenal cult hero Bacary Sagna has endorsed Boey, saying he’d be ideal for the Gunners.

“One player I really like is Sacha Boey, the right-back at Galatasaray,” he said a few weeks ago.

“I think he would fit Arsenal perfectly.

“As a right-back myself, I have to say I think he is amazing, I’m sure he is in the minds of many clubs to sign.”

Arsenal should certainly look to swoop for Boey and bolster an area in which they found themselves short last season.