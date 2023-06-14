21-year-old Tottenham player admits he’s already a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott has admitted he’s already a huge fan of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The young striker was speaking to the Irish Examiner ahead of playing for his country in the upcoming European Championships qualifiers.

Troy Parrott will hope that he can convince Ange Postecoglou to give him a chance at Tottenham next season.

The 21-year-old didn’t have the easiest season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End.

He managed to score just three goals in 32 league appearances without a single assist.

Photo by Lee Parker – CameraSport via Getty Images

A knee injury interrupted his campaign, but he was still given plenty of opportunities.

The Irish striker admitted earlier in the season he wasn’t sure if his long-term future would be at Spurs.

However, Postecoglou might have other ideas about Parrott when he joins up with Tottenham for pre-season next month.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Harry Kane, there might be an opportunity for a young striker to join up with the first team.

Parrott already a big fan of new Tottenham boss Postecoglou

Asked about the Australian coach, Parrott said: “I’ve not spoken to him yet because it only happened recently.

“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.”

“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t officially start work with Spurs until July 1st, but will already be planning his squad for next season.

Tottenham’s forwards – except for Kane – underperformed last season.

Son Heung-min’s form improved slightly after Antonio Conte was sacked, while Richarlison didn’t make much of an impact after signing from Everton.

It means there’s an outside chance Postecoglou could give Parrott a go at Tottenham in pre-season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

A loan move appears to be the most likely outcome for the 21-year-old unless someone makes a bid to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, it’s unlikely Postecoglou will allow that to happen until he’s personally assessed the forward.