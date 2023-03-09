Troy Parrott makes admission over his Tottenham future











Troy Parrott has insisted that he would love to make the grade with Tottenham Hotspur, but admitted that he is not sure what the future holds for him in North London – in comments reported by Lancs Live.

Parrott has become something of a forgotten man in the last couple of years. The Republic of Ireland international previously looked destined for the first-team at Spurs. His record at youth level – in particular for the under-18s – is outrageously good.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, he has had a few difficult loan spells more recently. And it does seem that Dane Scarlett has overtaken him as the great hope up front coming through in the academy.

Parrott discusses his Tottenham future

He did well in League One last year. But he has only scored twice for Preston North End this term. And unfortunately, he has missed a large part of the campaign due to injury.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Of course, with Harry Kane still at Tottenham, any striker is facing a tough task making the grade at Spurs. But it does seem that Parrott’s challenge is even greater.

He admitted that he is unclear where his future lies, but suggested that he still hopes to be a success with his parent club.

“I am not sure,” said Parrott, when asked about his next step, in comments reported by Lancs Live. “I hope I have a future at Tottenham – I have always said that’s where I want to play. But, we will see how the end of the season goes, then take it into the summer and take it as it comes.”

Parrott is still only 21. So there is still time for the youngster to improve and take his game to the next level. And of course, any loanee at Tottenham can take confidence from what Harry Kane has achieved. He was hardly setting the world alight before he got his chance in the Spurs side.

It may just take one moment of brilliance at the right time to change everything for Parrott. The challenge however, is getting that chance at some stage.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Spurs right now. So Parrott surely has reason to hold out hope that it can change for him at Tottenham.