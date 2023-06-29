21-year-old claims he rejected new Liverpool contract as he wanted to leave

Leighton Clarkson has claimed that he rejected a new contract at Liverpool as he wanted to move on this summer.

The 21-year-old was interviewed by The Athletic after joining Aberdeen.

There have been some high-profile exits from Anfield already in this transfer window.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on.

Liverpool have already begun the rebuilding process by signing World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister.

Alongside several senior professionals, young midfielder Leighton Clarkson also moved on.

The England under-20 international had made several first-team appearances during his time at Anfield.

However, Clarkson says he turned down a contract to remain at Liverpool this summer.

Instead, he signed for Aberdeen after a very successful season with The Dons last year.

Clarkson says he turned down Liverpool contract

Speaking about the decision to join Aberdeen, Clarkson said: “I had a contract I could have signed (at Liverpool) but I just felt like it was time to move on and go somewhere else and start putting my name out there, rather than going on loan every time.

“I’d rather be somewhere where I’m playing week in, week out.”

Liverpool had high hopes for Clarkson but ultimately he never broke into the first team.

Jurgen Klopp previously compared him to Philipp Lahm due to his style of play at the base of midfield.

Clarkson’s Aberdeen teammates were begging Liverpool not to recall Clarkson during his loan spell.

He was praised for his conduct when called up to train with Liverpool’s senior team, but couldn’t quite break into the team.

This is hardly a surprise as Liverpool have several very talented young midfielders.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are both with England’s under-21 side after a successful campaign.

Stefan Bajcetic also had a brilliant breakout season before injury curtailed his involvement.

Liverpool may be disappointed that Clarkson turned down a new contract at the club.

He has plenty of potential and thrived at Aberdeen last season.

However, moving on now might end up being the best decision for the player rather than spending another season out of loan.