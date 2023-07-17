Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has been left out of the club’s pre-season tour as he nears an exit this summer.

Journalist Kaya Kaynak talked about the 21-year-old’s future on his YouTube channel and Fabrizio Romano added his own information on Twitter.

Now that the first portion of Arsenal’s transfer business has been completed, Mikel Arteta may start to look at outgoings.

Already, several players have been left out of the travelling party heading to the United States.

Thomas Partey is still in London amid interest from Saudi Arabia, although he’s due to join the squad later in the week.

Nicolas Pepe’s future is also in doubt, although he’s currently injured, while Cedric Soares didn’t travel either.

Arthur Okonkwo also didn’t join Arsenal’s pre-season tour as he looks set to depart this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He impressed on loan last season with Sturm Graz and would likely be ahead of Karl Hein and Alex Runarsson in the pecking order.

However, they’ve both travelled to the United States while Okonkwo prepares for his next move.

Okonkwo not on Arsenal tour as he edges closer to exit

On Twitter Fabrizio Romano said: “Excl: it has been agreed that talented goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (21) can leave Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer.

“His contract expires next summer – after Sturm Graz loan last season Okonkwo is now subject of interest from clubs in England and across Europe.”

Talking about the young goalkeeper, Kaynak added: “Arthur Okonkwo is closer to a move, or closing in on a move so he isn’t involved [in Arsenal’s pre-season tour].

“He also wasn’t involved in the trip to Nuremberg, he’s edging closer to a move.”

Okonkwo was sent on loan twice last season and excelled during both spells.

He was on course to potentially be Crewe Alexandra’s player of the season before his loan was cut short in January.

Instead, he headed to the Austrian top flight and helped Sturm Graz win the Austrian Cup in the second half of the campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kaynak and Romano don’t share where Okonkwo will be heading, but a return to Sturm Graz would mean competing in the Champions League.

Arsenal won’t miss Okonkwo too much on their tour given Aaron Ramsdale has now joined up with the squad.

Should he be unavailable for any reason, Okonkwo would have likely stepped up in his place.

However, a move elsewhere will be the most beneficial step for the 21-year-old this summer as his contract looks set to run out.