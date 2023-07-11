Nicolas Pepe is not expected to be back in Arsenal pre-season training anytime soon.

That is according to Chris Wheatley who was speaking on the National World YouTube channel about the winger.

Pepe, of course, spent last season out on loan at Nice in Ligue 1, and he’s seemingly not been asked to report back to Arsenal despite still being contracted.

It has been reported that Arsenal are preparing to terminate the Ivorian’s contract at some point, and while that hasn’t happened yet, he’s still not expected to be back in Arsenal training anytime soon.

Pepe not expected back

Wheatley shared what he knows about the 28-year-old.

“I saw he posted on social media this weekend at a wedding, it looked like a lot of fun. I don’t think he’s returning to pre-season with Arsenal anytime soon. Pepe is Arsenal’s record signing, and as we’ve said before, they will have to take a big hit on what was paid. It remains to be seen which teams come forward,” Wheatley said.

Finished

Simply put, it is all over for Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal.

He’s on a huge wage, he’s not good enough, and he’s not wanted by the manager, there’s no reason for him to come back to training.

It’s a real shame that this is how it’s ended for Pepe. When he signed there were such high expectations for the winger, but that quickly faded, and now, he’s not even a fringe player, he’s completely surplus to requirements.

The best for all parties is for Arsenal and Pepe to go their separate ways and move on.