Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is a doubt for their pre-season tour of Australia due to injury.

A report from Football London has shared more details about the squad ahead of their trip Down Under.

The tour was organised before Spurs appointed Australian Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

It will be a welcome homecoming for the former Celtic boss who will take charge of his first Tottenham match in Perth against West Ham next week.

Postecoglou will want to spend as much time as possible assessing his new squad ahead of the start of the season.

However, he’s already got to deal with several fitness concerns before a ball has been kicked.

Rodrigo Bentancur won’t be fit after suffering a serious injury towards the end of the last campaign.

Djed Spence is also a doubt for Tottenham’s pre-season tour after his campaign at Rennes was cut short due to a knee issue.

The last thing he needs is to be on the back foot when trying to get into Posteceglou’s team.

He already faces plenty of competition at right-back in the Spurs squad.

Spence an injury doubt for Tottenham tour

The report from Football London states that Spence and Troy Parrott may not be fit enough to take part in the tour.

The £20m defender has had a tough time since joining Tottenham from Middlesbrough last summer.

There was plenty of excitement around Spence after a phenomenal Championship campaign with Nottingham Forest, helping them earn promotion.

However, he was never in Antonio Conte’s plans and joined Joe Rodon at Rennes for the second half of the season on loan.

He played ten games for the French side before picking up an injury, but his future at Spurs is in doubt.

Conte signed Pedro Porro six months ago and given the fee involved, he and Emerson Royal might prove to be very tough competition for Spence’s right-back spot.

Spence will be desperate to travel to Australia on tour with the Tottenham squad to avoid dropping down the pecking order again.

If he’s going to be third-choice for another season then he needs to consider a temporary or permanent move away from the club.