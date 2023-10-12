West Ham United youngster Freddie Potts is having a very successful start to life at Wycombe Wanderers.

In an interview with The Athletic, the 20-year-old has outlined how his first spell away from his boyhood club is panning out.

It’s a very exciting time to be associated with West Ham after a fantastic 2023.

David Moyes has overseen a successful European campaign that saw the Hammers lift silverware for the first time in decades.

A late Jarrod Bowen winner sent the travelling West Ham fans in Prague into pandemonium in June.

One young player who can be very proud of the small role he played in that campaign is Freddie Potts.

The midfielder featured against FCSB and AEK Larnaca after making his senior debut in the Europa League the season before.

Potts has now departed West Ham for Wycombe Wanderers in League One on loan this season.

He’s already made 11 league appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing one assist that has turned heads at Adams Park.

West Ham youngster Potts thriving at Wycombe

The report from The Athletic has shared that Potts’s teammates at Wycombe were impressed with how quickly he has settled in at the club.

He played a starring role against Fleetwood Town last weekend, scoring and providing an assist for Dale Taylor that has seen him compared to Cesc Fabregas.

His determination to win the ball and go full-blooded into big challenges has also been noted and is an important step to take in senior football, especially League One.

A spell at Wycombe should prepare Potts brilliantly for a return to West Ham in the future.

Losing Declan Rice in the summer has seen Moyes dip into the transfer market and make some brilliant additions.

Potts would have been unlikely to break into the first team this season due to the arrival of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

The Englishman has been ‘phenomenal’ this season, while Alvarez has been heavily praised too.

Potts will be hoping he can enter Moyes’s thinking when he returns from his loan spell next summer.

The club is only going in the right direction at the moment especially at youth level after winning the FA Youth Cup last season and looks like a great place for young talent to develop.