Pundit says £30m West Ham player has been ‘phenomenal’ this season

Darren Bent believes that James Ward-Prowse has been phenomenal since making his move to West Ham in the summer, insisting that it is embarrassing that he is not in the latest England squad.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he was discussing the best signings in the Premier League as the division starts to really take shape.

Of course, James Ward-Prowse has to be in the conversation when it comes to the best additions a Premier League side has made.

It was almost baffling that a club took so long to poach him from Southampton off the back of their relegation. He was someone with 109 goal involvements in over 400 appearances for the club. Obviously, many of those came in the Premier League.

James Ward-Prowse an inspired signing for West Ham

And he has picked that form up with West Ham. Ward-Prowse has scored two goals and set up three goals in the top-flight. Meanwhile, he has a further three assists in the Europa League.

West Ham paid £30 million for the 28-year-old, according to ESPN. Right now, that is looking like a huge bargain. And certainly, Darren Bent could not argue with anyone who believes that he has been the best signing from the summer.

“James Ward-Prowse though, he’s been fantastic. £30 million from Southampton, two goals, three assists in the league. West Ham are flying,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s been phenomenal. And what I like about him, Ward-Prowse, he’s never going to give you any problems, is he? There’s no ego there. He just turns up, does what he’s expected to do and does it at a high level.

“Embarrassing [that he’s not in the England squad].”

Bizarre England snub has an upside for David Moyes

Obviously, Ward-Prowse missing out on the England squad is a bizarre decision. Gareth Southgate’s squad selections appear to be attracting more and more criticism these days. And he definitely does not help himself by overlooking players such as Ward-Prowse.

But England’s loss is definitely West Ham’s gain. Ward-Prowse is so rarely injured. But with that, he tends to play in every single game he is available for. He has barely missed a minute for the Hammers.

So David Moyes may welcome the midfielder getting the chance to rest up a little more over this fortnight.

And if he feels that he has a point to prove after Southgate’s snub, that is only going to be beneficial for West Ham.

Based on the start he has already made, that could be frightening prospect.