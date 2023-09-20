Anton Ferdinand says one West Ham player has been so good he ‘looks a joke’

West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez has been praised by Anton Ferdinand, who says the player is so good he “looks a joke”.

Ferdinand was speaking about the Hammers summer signing on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE ahead of their Europa League opener on Thursday.

West Ham get their campaign underway at the London Stadium against TSC Backa Topola, last season’s Serbian SuperLiga runners-up.

The Hammers have enjoyed a bright start to the Premier League campaign, picking up three wins and a draw from their opening five games.

So far, West Ham’s only loss has come against reigning champions Manchester City.

Alvarez – who is unavailable for the Europa League opener – has played a big part in the Hammers’ bright start to the season.

The Mexico international joined West Ham in a reported £35.4million deal from Ajax in August, becoming their first signing of the summer.

Alvarez has made four appearances for the Hammers, of which three have been starts, and has impressed for David Moyes’ side.

Ferdinand said West Ham’s signings have been fantastic and singled Alvarez out for his “unbelievable” displays thus far.

“The signings that have come in have been fantastic,” said Ferdinand. “Alvarez looks a joke. He looks unbelievable. The way he gets around the pitch.

“The fact we got rid of Declan to Arsenal, which is a massive hole in our starting XI, to now bring him in, who gets around the park very very well, does all the dirty stuff with a smile on his face, and he can play.”

Our view

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in football. West Ham certainly had a rollercoaster of a summer.

They survived in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League, but then sold Declan Rice and were yet to sign a player going into August.

Then, West Ham signed a number of top players, including Alvarez, who has done a great job in wake of Rice’s absence, and now they’re flying high in the league.

Sadly Alvarez will miss Thursday’s match due to a one-match European suspension carried over from Ajax’s Europa League campaign last year.