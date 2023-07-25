Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has picked up a ‘bad injury’ in pre-season training today.

That’s according to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, who claims Whiteman was stretchered off the pitch after picking up what appeared to be a knee injury.

Tottenham are preparing for their second friendly of the summer as they face off against Lion City Sailors in Singapore tomorrow.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were set to play Leicester City in Thailand on Sunday, only for the game to be called off due to adverse weather conditions.

The Aussie boss has been putting his players through their paces during their pre-season tour of Asia as he bids to implement his style of play.

But Postecoglou has been hit with a fresh blow today, with Alfie Whiteman picking up a knee injury in training.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Whiteman picks up injury in training

Gold took to Twitter on Tuesday morning while the Tottenham players were involved in an open training session in Singapore.

The journalist claims Whiteman was stretchered off the pitch after going down in pain. And it appears the goalkeeper may have picked up a ‘bad’ knee injury.

He wrote: “Alfie Whiteman stretchered off in a lot of pain at Spurs’ open training session here in Singapore. Bad injury. Suggestions it could be his knee.”

Whiteman has come through the academy set-up at Spurs and enjoyed a couple of loan spells in Sweden with Degerfors.

The Englishman is yet to make his competitive debut for Tottenham and hasn’t featured for Spurs in pre-season as of yet, with Brandon Austin preferred for the second-half against West Ham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, Spurs have already snapped up their number one goalkeeper for the season in Guglielmo Vicario.

But it would be a blow to lose Whiteman to injury with back-up goalkeeper also Fraser Forster currently sidelined.

Whiteman may have been exploring his options this summer in search of regular first-team football and will hope the injury doesn’t keep him sidelined for a lengthy period.