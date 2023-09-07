RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons has been nominated for the Kopa Trophy after being offered to Arsenal this summer.

The list of the best youngsters in the world was released yesterday and featured the 20-year-old Dutch international.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best player under the age of 21 in world football.

Past winners include Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, Gavi and Matthijs de Ligt.

The ten nominees this year include Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala and new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal did very well during yesterday’s nominations in other categories, with three of their men’s squad recognised.

Aaron Ramsdale has been named one of the top ten goalkeepers in the world who are trying to win the Yachine Trophy.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were both nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time in their careers.

Now, Xavi Simons is in contention to win the Kopa Trophy after being offered to Arsenal in the summer.

He headed to the Bundesliga instead and has picked up where he left off after a brilliant campaign with PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal target Simons nominated for Kopa Trophy

Simons was one of the breakout stars of European football last season.

He helped PSV Eindhoven finish second in the Eredivise with some incredible performances, scoring 19 goals from an attacking midfield role and providing eight assists.

His numbers were exceptional and tempted PSG to activate their buy-back clause in the youngster’s contract.

Instead, he headed to RB Leipzig, where he’s already got five goal contributions in his first three league games.

Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Arsenal will wonder if they missed an opportunity not making more of an effort to sign Simons after his Kopa Trophy nomination.

Mikel Arteta acted early in the transfer market to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea who has struggled to adapt to life at the Emirates.

If they had been more patient, they could have made their move for Simons who would have been much cheaper and was already in brilliant form before making a summer move.

Arteta will hope he doesn’t end up regretting passing up the chance to sign the 20-year-old.