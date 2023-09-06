‘I don’t know what he does’: Pundit says he can’t figure out what £65m player actually brings to Arsenal

Kai Havertz’s start to life at Arsenal isn’t quite going to plan, is it?

The German looks like a fish out of water at the Emirates so far. He constantly seems to be in the wrong position, and when he does receive the ball, he rarely does anything with it.

Havertz has been an enigma since the day he arrived in English football, and it would appear that this move to Arsenal hasn’t helped him unlock his potential either.

Speaking on his podcast, Eamon Dunphy has now given his verdict on Havertz, and despite being one of Ireland’s top pundits for a number of decades, even he can’t figure out what the German is supposed to do on the pitch other than apparently working hard off the ball.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

What does Havertz do?

Dunphy gave his verdict on the £65m man.

“The one I’m going to talk about is Havertz, he’s not had a good game. I’ve seen this lad play now for Chelsea now and Arsenal and I don’t know what he does – he works hard apparently,” Dunphy said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Baffling

We hate to lay into a new signing like this, but we have to agree with Dunphy here, we can’t see what Havertz is meant to do in this team.

He’s not got any of the attributes that made Granit Xhaka so fantastic last season, and his positional sense is seemingly just all over the place at the moment.

Of course, he could grow into a star as he learns, but after watching the German struggle at Chelsea for a number of years before joining Arsenal, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who has the utmost faith in Havertz to come good.

It’s harsh to write off a new signing this early, but alarm bells are already ringing for Havertz at Arsenal.