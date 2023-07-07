Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign PSV Endhoven star Xavi Simons this summer.

The Gunners have started off the transfer window in style. Kai Havertz is the only one who has been signed, but Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are both reportedly on the verge of joining the club as well.

Now, Arsenal have been given an opportunity to sign one of Timber’s international teammates – Simons. Here’s what journalist Paul Brown claimed on GiveMeSport.

Arsenal offered a chance to sign Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons had a sensational campaign at PSV last season, and it is no surprise that he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Netherlands.

The talented Dutch forward scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions, which is an outrageous return for someone who is still only 20 years old.

Paris Saint-Germain have an option to re-sign Simons for just over £5 million this summer (Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside) Unsurprisingly, they are really keen to do that, but a move is only possible if the youngster gives the green light.

That hasn’t happened yet, and Brown has claimed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign him now.

He said: “I know they have been offered Xavi Simons. They do have an interest there but haven’t followed it up as yet.

“Romeo Lavia, they’ve clearly enquired about, so that would make him, of those names, the more likely to join. But as I say, I think that for Arsenal to buy another midfielder, once the Declan Rice deal is done, I think they’ll be looking to move somebody out first.”

He ‘destroyed’ the Gunners

Xavi Simons has been a popular name in Europe for a few years now even though he’s still just 20.

Mikel Arteta probably knew all about him even before last season started, but the Gunners boss got the opportunity to watch him live when PSV faced Arsenal in the Europa League twice.

Simons didn’t score or assist against the Gunners in the two games, but he certainly impressed – especially in the game in Holland in which Arteta’s men lost 2-0. Kevin Campbell was blown away by the youngster.

He told Egal Talks Football last month: “I like him. I thought he was excellent at PSV. And when I watched him against Arsenal, I thought he destroyed us to be honest.”