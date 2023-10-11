20-year-old Liverpool youngster stars despite EFL Cup defeat to Blackpool last night

Liverpool’s young guns couldn’t defeat a strong Blackpool side in the EFL Trophy last night, but goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek came out of the match with a lot of credit.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has shared how Barry Lewtas’s side fared at Bloomfield Road yesterday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might have one eye on his club’s youngsters with much of the first team away on international duty.

Even the academy stars promoted to the first team in recent months are away with their respective nations.

It meant Liverpool named a slightly weaker Under-21s team than they might have wanted to, with the combined age of both starting centre-backs coming in at just 32.

However, there were some performances that deserved credit despite the scoreline.

Paul Glatzel has experience in the EFL after two loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and scored the opening goal of the match.

Mateusz Musialowski scored the other goal for Liverpool, but it was Fabian Mrozek who came away with plenty of credit against Blackpool.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper may have let five goals in but none were his fault and he made some crucial saves throughout the match.

One in particular caught the attention of those watching and two very late goals made the score line look a lot worse than Liverpool’s performance actually was.

Mrozek stars for Liverpool Under-21s vs. Blackpool

Reviewing last night’s match, the Liverpool Echo gave Mrozek an eight out of 10 and said: “Made a number of brilliant saves including one David Seaman-esque effort, clawing a header back off the line from a first-half corner.

“Conceded the free-kick that led to the equaliser. Could do nothing about any of the goals.”

The young Polish goalkeeper has already been spotted in first-team training with Liverpool this season.

He was on the bench for Liverpool’s win over Union Saint-Gilloise last week after an injury to Caoimhin Kelleher pulled out of the squad.

Mrozek has plenty of competition from other young goalkeepers at Liverpool, but his performance against Blackpool will only improve his chance of impressing Klopp.

Viteslav Jaros and Maracelo Pitaluga are both fighting for recognition as well, with the young Brazilian impressing in training recently.

The international break is always a good opportunity for youngsters to impress and Mrozek will be pleased with how he got on personally despite yesterday’s defeat.